Farmer makes his mark during brief callup

Buck Farmer may not have guaranteed himself a Major League roster spot with his brief audition on Saturday afternoon, but the right-hander certainly did more than enough to plant the seeds in the minds of those in charge of making that decision. Farmer, making his season debut and just his ninth big league start, was brilliant at Guaranteed Rate Field, shutting down the White Sox over 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Tigers earned a doubleheader split with a The 26-year-old, up with the big league club as the 26th man on the back end of a doubleheader, struck out nine over the game's first four innings and ended his night with a career-high 11 strikeouts -- the most of any Tigers starter this season.

