Farmer makes his mark during brief callup
Buck Farmer may not have guaranteed himself a Major League roster spot with his brief audition on Saturday afternoon, but the right-hander certainly did more than enough to plant the seeds in the minds of those in charge of making that decision. Farmer, making his season debut and just his ninth big league start, was brilliant at Guaranteed Rate Field, shutting down the White Sox over 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Tigers earned a doubleheader split with a The 26-year-old, up with the big league club as the 26th man on the back end of a doubleheader, struck out nine over the game's first four innings and ended his night with a career-high 11 strikeouts -- the most of any Tigers starter this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC