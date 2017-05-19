Espn to Present Detroit Tigers at Bos...

Espn to Present Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball, 6/11

12 hrs ago

ESPN today announced its game selection for the June 11 edition of the exclusive, full-national SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL telecast presented by Taco Bell: The Boston Red Sox and Mookie Betts will host the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera from Fenway Park at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Needham, Ma., native Karl Ravech will call the matchup with analysts Jessica Mendoza and Aaron Boone and reporter Buster Olney.

Chicago, IL

