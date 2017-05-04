Drake leads Palm Beach to 4-2 win over Lakeland
Blake Drake had two hits and two RBI as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-2 on Friday. Landon Beck got David Gonzalez to hit into a double play with a runner on first to end the game for his seventh save of the season.
