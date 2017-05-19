Detroit Tigers Pay Tribute to Chris Cornell
Legendary rock vocalist Chris Cornell passed away unexpectedly in a Detroit Hotel after playing a show at the Fox Theater on Wednesday night. Freep Sports tweeted out a picture of the notes prior to the start of the Tigers' game against The Baltimore Orioles.
