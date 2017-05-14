Detroit Tigers: Justin Upton becomes a fan favorite in 2017
Now, the Detroit Tigers left fielder has become a sure thing to get on the bases and create problems for opposing teams. After spending nine years in the National League, Justin Upton was a relative unknown to Tigers fans who were rarely exposed to the Arizona Diamondbacks or the San Diego Padres.
