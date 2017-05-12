Detroit Tigers: J.D. Martinez returning to the lineup brings new questions
Earlier in the week, the Detroit Tigers announced Justin Wilson 's new role as closer in response to Francisco Rodriguez 's blown saves. Then, just as Jim Adduci ended up on the DL with an oblique injury, word was revealed that J.D. Martinez would be back to reprise his role in right field.
