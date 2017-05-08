Detroit Tigers: It's time for the Tigers to move on from K-Rod
The Detroit Tigers have been suffering from a struggling bullpen for the better part of the last decade, and after Francisco Rodriguez blew his third and fourth saves of the season over the weekend, where the team turns now is anybody's guess. It's not like anyone could predict that Rodriguez's fall from grace would be so dramatic, but it was far from surprising.
