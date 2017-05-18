Detroit Tigers fans "Pink Out the Park" Wednesday night.
Thousands of Detroit Tigers fans took part in the sixth annual "Pink Out the Park" Wednesday as the Tigers took on the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Before the game, over 500 breast cancer survivors gathered around the infield to be recognized for their fight with the cancer that affects about 1 in 8 women.
