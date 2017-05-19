Detroit Tigers announce new Miguel Cabrera candy
At a press event at Comerica Park this afternoon, the Detroit Tigers organization and baseball icon Miguel Cabrera announced the launch of a new candy called Bitbits produced by Cabrera-owned Miggy Foods. "This great project is the result of the hard work and dedication of many people.
