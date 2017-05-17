Detroit considers closing part of Woodward Avenue for pedestrian block
The Detroit Historic District Commission approved a site plan that would keep Woodward Avenue between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue open to pedestrians. The plan also includes connecting median islands and creating space around the Joe Louis Monument, according to their Facebook post.
