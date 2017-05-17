Davis Homers Twice In Extra Innings, ...

Davis Homers Twice In Extra Innings, Orioles Outslug Tigers

Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Davis' two-run shot in the 13th put the Orioles ahead to stay, and they snapped a four-game losing streak by outlasting the Detroit Tigers 13-11 on Tuesday night. Davis had led off the 12th with a home run that started a three-run inning for Baltimore, but the Tigers rallied with three of their own in the bottom half to keep the game going.

