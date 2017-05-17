Davis Homers Twice In Extra Innings, Orioles Outslug Tigers
Davis' two-run shot in the 13th put the Orioles ahead to stay, and they snapped a four-game losing streak by outlasting the Detroit Tigers 13-11 on Tuesday night. Davis had led off the 12th with a home run that started a three-run inning for Baltimore, but the Tigers rallied with three of their own in the bottom half to keep the game going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC