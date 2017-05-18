Darvish tops Tigers again, Napoli homers as Texas rolls 5-2
Mike Napoli homered to the camera platform beyond center field, and Yu Darvish beat Detroit yet again, helping the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Tigers on Sunday night. Darvish has won all seven of his starts against the Tigers, although this one was a bit of a struggle.
