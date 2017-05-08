Custom cars and cumbia music make Blessing of the Lowriders a unique Detroit ritual
Custom cars bounced their way to the 19th annual Blessing of the Lowriders in Detroit's Springwells Village on Sunday afternoon. Car owners and their families gathered along Lawndale St. in the heart of Detroit's Hispanic immigrant community after the annual Cinco De Mayo Parade to have their lowriders blessed for the car cruising season.
