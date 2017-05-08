"Comerica Park Perks" Returns for Det...

"Comerica Park Perks" Returns for Detroit Tigers' 2017 Season

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

Comerica Detroit Tigers? Visa Credit Cards* Added for 2017; VIP game-day experiences continue to be available to bank customers /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and the Detroit Tigers are returning as partners in the "Comerica Park Perks" program, which provides special benefits such as a VIP gate entrance at Comerica Park, VIP pregame parties, ticket giveaways and discounts, and more for Comerica Bank customers. New this year are a Detroit Tigers Visa Bonus Rewards Card, which rewards customers with one point for every dollar spent on eligible net purchases plus automatic bonus points each month, and a Detroit Tigers Visa Platinum Card, which helps consumers save on interest and pay down their other credit card balances faster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC