"Comerica Park Perks" Returns for Detroit Tigers' 2017 Season

Comerica Detroit Tigers? Visa Credit Cards* Added for 2017; VIP game-day experiences continue to be available to bank customers /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and the Detroit Tigers are returning as partners in the "Comerica Park Perks" program, which provides special benefits such as a VIP gate entrance at Comerica Park, VIP pregame parties, ticket giveaways and discounts, and more for Comerica Bank customers. New this year are a Detroit Tigers Visa Bonus Rewards Card, which rewards customers with one point for every dollar spent on eligible net purchases plus automatic bonus points each month, and a Detroit Tigers Visa Platinum Card, which helps consumers save on interest and pay down their other credit card balances faster.

