Baseball Capsules

Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night for their 10th straight victory. Nick Martinez gave up one unearned run and four hits over five innings, ending an 11-start winless streak that dated to Aug. 5, 2015.

Chicago, IL

