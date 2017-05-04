Aa s Adam Rosales delivers game-winner against Tigers

Down to their last out, Adam Rosales struck a blow for the slumping Athletics with a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 6-5 win Saturday night over the Detroit Tigers before a crowd of 16,651. Detroit closer Francisco Rodriguez had the Athletics down to their last out after retiring red hot Yonder Alonso and Ryon Healy to open the ninth inning.

