A Quarter of the Way Into the Season and the Tigers Are Doing Fine
The Tigers will play their 40th game of the season tonight, marking the quarter mark of the MLB season, and it's a time to reflect on how the team has played. For the Tigers, that means examining their 20-19 record and asking whether or not that represents the team's progress, and trying to see if the Tigers can legitimately compete for the playoffs.
