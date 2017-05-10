3-run fifth lifts Tigers over D-backs in desert

The Tigers used a three-run rally in a big fifth inning to overcome an early one-run deficit, as they won the series opener against the D-backs, 7-3, on Tuesday night at Chase Field. After the Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the game's first two innings, the D-backs scored three runs in the third on RBI hits by Paul Goldschmidt , Yasmany Tomas and Brandon Drury .

