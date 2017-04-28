You can bring your dog to Comerica Park on June 27
For one game Comerica Park is allowing Detroit Tigers fans to bring their four-legged pooch to the ballpark for a full-out doggy day celebration. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. A $48 ticket package will get you into the "Bark at the Park" game against the Kansas City Royals.
