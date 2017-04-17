With pressure on in 2017, Tigers off ...

With pressure on in 2017, Tigers off to another solid start

16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Detroit Tigers have had their ups and downs in three-plus seasons under Brad Ausmus, but the first couple weeks of April have never been much of a problem. The Tigers improved to 8-4 with a win at Cleveland on Sunday and took two of three in that series with the Indians.

