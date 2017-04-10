Watch 2 big plays Mikie Mahtook has made in his short Tigers career

In his short Tigers career, Mikie Mahtook has made two huge plays -- a game-tying double on Friday and a game-saving defensive play on Tuesday in Detroit. The bad news is that Mahtook is 1-for-13 with four strikeouts in the young season, and the clock is ticking toward the return of J.D. Martinez, who hopes to be back in late April.

