Verlander falters, Cabrera hurt as Twins top Tigers 6-3

Verlander stumbled again, Cabrera left after straining his right groin and Detroit wasted a three-run lead against the Minnesota Twins, who burst ahead when Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer that capped a six-run sixth inning in a 6-3 victory. Cabrera, a two-time AL MVP, had three hits but was hurt in the sixth when he dove for a ground ball by Robbie Grossman that got past Cabrera and second baseman Ian Kinsler to score two runs.

