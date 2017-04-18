Unscored-upon Paxton is AL Player of Week
After getting off to one of the best starts by a pitcher in Major League history, Mariners left-hander James Paxton was named American League Player of the Week on Monday. "He's certainly deserving of it," manager Scott Servais said.
