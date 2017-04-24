Tigers score 19 runs, Turner leads Nats to big win
Ian Kinsler had four hits, four runs and two RBIs in Detroit's 19-9 win against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. The Detroit Tigers were the big winners on an eventful day in MLB as Trea Turner and Chris Coghlan starred.
