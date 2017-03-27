Tigers release starting pitching schedule for beginning of 2017 season
Justin Verlander will take the mound Monday when the Tigers begin the season in Chicago. After an off day, Jordan Zimmermann will pitch Wednesday and Daniel Norris will polish off the series Thursday.
