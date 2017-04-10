Tigers notebook: Brad Ausmus thinks K-Rod is back in 2016 form
Detroit Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez was going to pitch the ninth inning on Monday even if the score was tied. As it turns out, the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the eight inning and K-Rod pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the season and 432nd of his career.
