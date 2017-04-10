Tigers notebook: Brad Ausmus thinks K...

Tigers notebook: Brad Ausmus thinks K-Rod is back in 2016 form

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Detroit Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez was going to pitch the ninth inning on Monday even if the score was tied. As it turns out, the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the eight inning and K-Rod pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the season and 432nd of his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC