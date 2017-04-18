Tigers' Justin Verlander posts interesting reply to pitch-tipping talk
Often snarky on Twitter, Verlander posted an interesting video disregarding the notion he tipped his pitches Saturday while allowing nine earned runs against the Indians. Verlander, who has now allowed at least seven earned runs against the Indians in three starts since the beginning of last season, changed signals with catcher James McCann throughout Saturday's game as a precaution against signs being stolen.
