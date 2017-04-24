Tigers' Chad Bell outduels Lucas Giolito in Toledo Mud Hens win
Chad Bell easily outdueled top starting pitching prospect Lucas Giolito on Wednesday night, punching out six over six scoreless innings. Shortstop Brendan Ryan chipped in a solo shot, while catcher Bryan Holaday added a pair of hits and an RBI.
