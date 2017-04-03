Suspected drunken driver leaving Tigers game causes fatal crash, police say

Police say a 33-year-old man suspected of drunken driving after the Detroit Tigers opening game caused a head-on crash that killed another man. The 33-year-old was heading north about 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, on Capac Road near Pratt Road in Armada Township in northern Macomb County when the white SUV crossed the centerline.

