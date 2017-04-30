Sunday's '360': W&M, U.Va. earn baseball victories; Tides winning streak ends at three
William and Mary rolled past Towson 8-1 Sunday, led by Hunter Smith's home run, three RBI, two runs and a double. Daniel Powers, who gained his fourth win of the season, and fellow senior Chase Bailey combined to limit the Tigers to eight hits.
