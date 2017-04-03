Sports | Red Sox Bullpen Can't Hold L...

Sports | Red Sox Bullpen Can't Hold Lead as Sox Fall 6-5 to Detroit

Despite a three-run home run from Pablo Sandoval in the 8th, the Boston Red Sox fell 6-5 to the Detroit Tigers on Friday afternoon at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Red Sox trailed 4-0 in the 8th inning before scoring 5 runs, capped off by a Sandoval three run home run to give Boston a 5-4 lead.

