Snyder, Mateo lead Tampa to 9-2 win over Lakeland
Matt Snyder hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, and Jorge Mateo had four hits and scored two runs as the Tampa Yankees defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 9-2 on Sunday. Tampa left-hander Ian Clarkin picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings.
