Sneak peak at Under Armour in downtown Detroit
If you've driven down Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit you've seen the Under Armour insignia for months, but the store itself has been a mystery. Starting on Thursday morning the mystery will disappear as the business opens it's doors to customers for the first time at 10 a.m. During a sneak-peak Susie McCabe, the brand's Senior VP of Global Retail, gave 7 Action News a look inside the all-new store.
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
