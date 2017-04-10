Sneak peak at Under Armour in downtow...

Sneak peak at Under Armour in downtown Detroit

If you've driven down Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit you've seen the Under Armour insignia for months, but the store itself has been a mystery. Starting on Thursday morning the mystery will disappear as the business opens it's doors to customers for the first time at 10 a.m. During a sneak-peak Susie McCabe, the brand's Senior VP of Global Retail, gave 7 Action News a look inside the all-new store.

