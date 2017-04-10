Saturday's MLB Capsules

Jose Ramirez was 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers for Cleveland, and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander matched a career high by allowing nine runs Saturday in a 13-6 loss to the Indians. Ramirez had a career-high six RBIs with home runs in the first off Verlander and in the eighth against Anibal Sanchez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.