Red Sox rally past Tigers with 4-run 8th

The Red Sox fought back from the verge of a third straight loss to the Tigers with a four-run eighth inning, punctuated by Sandy Leon 's go-ahead two-run single, for a 7-5 Boston victory Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. It was the second eighth-inning rally in three days for the Red Sox, who had a five-run frame in Friday's series opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.