Red Sox fumigate clubhouse at Fenway Park to fight the flu

Boston Red Sox third base coach Brian Butterfield greets outfielder Mookie Betts after the team's 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Detroit. Boston Red Sox third base coach Brian Butterfield greets outfielder Mookie Betts after the team's 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.