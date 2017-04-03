Red Sox battle back with late rally t...

Red Sox battle back with late rally to beat Detroit Tigers, 7-5

For the second time in three games, it appeared a late Red Sox rally would be moot after a bullpen blowup. The Red Sox tied the game in the top of the seventh, fell behind in the bottom half of the inning, put up a four-spot in the eighth to retake the lead, and almost collapsed in the ninth.

