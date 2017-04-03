Rainy forecast forces another White S...

Rainy forecast forces another White Sox-Tigers ppd.

Read more: KION 46

Wednesday's scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field was called due to rainy weather approximately four hours before a scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch. Thursday's conditions may be only marginally better but the teams will try to get in one more in their scheduled three-game season-opening series.

Chicago, IL

