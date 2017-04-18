Patience a virtue for victorious Twins

Patience a virtue for victorious Twins

22 hrs ago

Through the first 15 games of the season, the Twins have been a patient team, leading the Majors with 73 walks. That was certainly evident against Tigers ace Justin Verlander on Friday, as they drew six walks against him, including three straight to open the sixth en route to a six-run inning and a that snapped a four-game losing streak at Target Field.

