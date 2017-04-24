Mike Pelfrey will be back in Detroit -- wearing a White Sox uniform
Only a month after being let go by the Detroit Tigers, Mike Pelfrey will be on the mound at Comerica Park. Pelfrey, 33, signed with Chicago shortly after being released by the Tigers at the end of spring training.
