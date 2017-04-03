Meet the 2017 Detroit Tigers: A roster filled with familiar faces
The first thing you might notice about the 2017 Detroit Tigers is how much they resemble the 2016 Detroit Tigers. In fact, other than newcomers Mikie Mahtook and Alex Avila, every player on the roster spent at least some time with the Tigers in 2016.
