Leading Off: Stars slumping at plate; Gray's fresh haircut
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista watches from the dugout during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista watches from the dugout during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC