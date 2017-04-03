Leading Off: Sale makes Boston debut; Bartolo back in Citi
Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria shakes hands with Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu before an MLB baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers on opening day, Monday, April 3, 2017 in Chicago. less Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria shakes hands with Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu before an MLB baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers on opening day, Monday, April 3, ... more Chris Sale makes his much-anticipated Boston debut when the Red Sox host Pittsburgh at Fenway Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC