Leading Off: Bucs can sweep Cubs, Chapman deals vs Cards
LEADING OFF: Bucs can sweep Cubs after '16 struggles, Chapman keeps dealing vs Cards, Ramirez giving Indians their money's worth LEADING OFF: Bucs can sweep Cubs, Chapman deals vs Cards LEADING OFF: Bucs can sweep Cubs after '16 struggles, Chapman keeps dealing vs Cards, Ramirez giving Indians their money's worth Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ofrUZV Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a three run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Cleveland. After going 4-14 against the Cubs last season, the Pirates can take a three-game sweep from Chicago with a win at Wrigley Field.
