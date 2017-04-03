Justin Verlander: Tigers must avoid '...

Justin Verlander: Tigers must avoid 'trap' of April complacency

23 hrs ago

In a sport with 162 games, playing every inning like it's Game 7 of the World Series is a recipe for being spent by May. But Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander, while acknowledging those challenges, said the Tigers can't fall into the early-season "trap" of assuming that problems will work themselves out. If the Tigers fall too far out of the race in April and May, the games of late summer won't matter.

