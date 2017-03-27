Justin Upton is Tigers' new Opening Day iron man in left field
When Justin Upton takes the field in the first inning Monday on Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox, he'll become the first Detroit Tigers left fielder to start back-to-back openers in 11 seasons. Not since Craig Monroe in 2006 and 2007 has the same player started the season opener in left field for the Tigers.
