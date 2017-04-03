Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez to throw first...

Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez to throw first pitch at Tigers' Opening Day

Read more: MLive.com

The player who sparked the Detroit Tigers' return to prominence will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Comerica Park. Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who played for the Tigers from 2004 to 2008, will throw the ceremonial pitch prior to the Tigers game against the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. on Friday.

