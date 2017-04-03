Ian Kinsler 2nd Player in Tigers Hist...

Ian Kinsler 2nd Player in Tigers History with Consecutive Opening Day Homers

16 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler knocked a 1-0 pitch from Jose Quintana over the fence in the fourth inning of Tuesday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox. Kinsler's homer marked his second on Opening Day in the last two seasons, making him just the second player in Tigers history to do so, per the Elias Sports Bureau .

