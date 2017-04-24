Friday Night Heights: Sox Win Fifth Straight, Stand Alone on Top of A.L. Central

Todd Frazier , Avi Garcia , Geovany Soto and Tim Anderson provided the offense and the bullpen continued its stingy ways as the White Sox topped the Tigers 7-3 in the opener of a three-game series and 10-game road trip. It was the Sox' fifth victory in a row and as a result moved them into sole possession of first place in the American League Central with a 12-9 record.The Good Guys are now a half-game ahead of the Indians and a game and a half in front of both the Tigers and Twins.

