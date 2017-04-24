Former Tigers pick Mahomes talk of NFL Draft
Long before Patrick Mahomes became the talk of the NFL Draft as a high-ceiling quarterback, the Tigers had already taken a chance on him. He was already a long shot to play baseball back then, but his strong arm and baseball roots were worth the risk.
